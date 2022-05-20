VIDEO! Man prints fake notes at home by watching video on Youtube

Jamner police have busted a youth from Hingane Budruk in Jamner taluka in Jalgaon district who was making fake notes through a printer after watching a video on YouTube. The arrested suspects are identified as Umesh Chudaman, a 22-year-old Rajput.

The most shocking thing was that the young man even demonstrated how to make counterfeit notes. The police were shocked to see this demonstration. While patrolling the Pahur bus stand area in Jamner taluka, police received confidential information that a young man named Umesh Rajput from Hingane Budruk was making counterfeit notes. The interrogation revealed that the young man was walking in the vicinity of Pahur bus stand. Police immediately arrested him.

While interrogating the youth, three notes of Rs 200 were found in his possession. One note was counterfeit and two were genuine notes. At first, the young man gave vague answers about the counterfeit notes. However, he confessed that he was making color Xerox notes on a color printer and selling them in the market. According to the police, the police raided the house of the youth at Hingne and seized the printer used by the youth for making notes, 45 notes of Rs 200, counterfeit notes and paper for making notes.

A case has been registered with the Jamner police and the youth has been arrested by the police. It is learned that he made some five hundred rupee notes. Is anyone else involved? Police are investigating.