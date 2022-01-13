Vidyut Jammwal starts shooting for home production 'IB 71'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has commenced the shoot for his debut home production film titled 'IB 71'.

On Thursday, Vidyut took to Instagram and shared the update with his followers.

"It's a new year for us and everyone at @actionherofilms! #IB71 our maiden film as actor-producer goes on floors. Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it," he wrote.

The upcoming thriller is being directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy of 'Ghazi' fame.

Vidyut will be seen essaying the role of an Intelligence Officer in 'IB 71'.

( With inputs from ANI )

