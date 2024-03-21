VJTI Report Out: Proposes Solutions for Gokhale Bridge and Barfiwala Flyover Height Disparity

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) submitted a report to the BMC, outlining solutions to address the height difference between the Gokhale Bridge and Barfiwala Flyover on Wednesday. Instead of demolishing the flyover, VJTI reportedly suggests raising its slabs using jacks and specialized engineering techniques to align it with Gokhale Bridge, which partially opened on February 26.

Following concerns over the height difference, the BMC commissioned VJTI to recommend solutions. The institute's report deems Barfiwala Flyover structurally sound and proposes a method to elevate its slabs. This process involves raising the columns from below by a pedestal, aligning them with the Gokhale Bridge, and commencing asphalt roadwork thereafter.

As per a report, the estimated project timeframe is three months from the issuance of the work order, with an approximate cost of Rs 3 crore. The task requires highly specialized expertise, and five agencies with relevant experience in lifting slabs have been recommended for the job.

BMC clarified that joining the slopes of Gokhale Bridge and Barfiwala Flyover could lead to accidents due to their opposite directions. Once the Barfiwala Flyover is rectified, commuters from Lokhandwala and Andheri West will no longer need to cross SV Road, benefiting 70-80% of commuters who utilize the newly opened portion of Gokhale Bridge.

