Voix Digital wins Digital Mandate for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

Voix Digital, an integrated digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, has won Aditya Birla Capital's digital mandate for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

With this association, Voix Digital aims to further build Aditya Birla Sun Life's digital presence, including social media management, community building, and digital campaign strategies.

Suruchi Khandelwal, Founder of Voix Digital, said, "Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance is a big win for us. I am confident we will successfully build a digital growth story for them. With ABSLI in our client portfolio, Voix has taken a step toward its vision to disrupt the service agency ecosystem by delivering results that justify the costs. I am excited about 2023 and what that will bring for us."

The fast-growing agency was founded in 2019 and is currently serving 25+ brands. The team at Voix is an 'all women's team' with a cumulative experience of more than a decade in marketing and its various verticals.

