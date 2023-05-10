Wardha: 17 injured as three buses collide on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2023 03:39 PM 2023-05-10T15:39:26+5:30 2023-05-10T15:42:05+5:30
A collision involving three buses of the State Transport Corporation left at least 17 passengers, including the driver, injured. The accident occurred around 9 am near the Jangalpur crossing on the Nagpur-Tuljapur highway, causing severe head, arm, and facial injuries to many of the victims.
As per reports, a bus (MH 40 Y 5585) belonging to the State Transport Corporation was parked on the side of the road near Jangalapur phata in Mahabala Shivara due to a puncture. Meanwhile, another bus (MH 06 S 8090), en route from Nagpur to Digras, stopped behind it to pick up passengers from the parked bus. In a separate attempt to overtake, a third bus (MH 20 BL 4104), travelling from Nagpur to Wardha, collided with both stationary buses. Around 9 am today, a collision occurred near Jangalapur phata, causing injuries to a total of 17 passengers, including the bus driver.
Upon receiving the report, police promptly arrived at the scene and swiftly transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for necessary medical attention.
Following the accident, traffic came to a halt, but police constables Madavi and Vikram Kalmegh efficiently cleared the buses from the road, restoring the flow of traffic. The police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.Open in app