Wardha: 17 injured as three buses collide on Nagpur-Tuljapur highway

A collision involving three buses of the State Transport Corporation left at least 17 passengers, including the driver, injured. The accident occurred around 9 am near the Jangalpur crossing on the Nagpur-Tuljapur highway, causing severe head, arm, and facial injuries to many of the victims.

As per reports, a bus (MH 40 Y 5585) belonging to the State Transport Corporation was parked on the side of the road near Jangalapur phata in Mahabala Shivara due to a puncture. Meanwhile, another bus (MH 06 S 8090), en route from Nagpur to Digras, stopped behind it to pick up passengers from the parked bus. In a separate attempt to overtake, a third bus (MH 20 BL 4104), travelling from Nagpur to Wardha, collided with both stationary buses. Around 9 am today, a collision occurred near Jangalapur phata, causing injuries to a total of 17 passengers, including the bus driver.

Upon receiving the report, police promptly arrived at the scene and swiftly transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for necessary medical attention.

Following the accident, traffic came to a halt, but police constables Madavi and Vikram Kalmegh efficiently cleared the buses from the road, restoring the flow of traffic. The police are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.