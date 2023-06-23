Wardha: Young man drowns while swimming in Hinganghat's Wena river

A tragic incident occurred in the Wena river basin of Hinganghat city, where a young man lost his life due to drowning while attempting to swim despite not having the skill.

The young man who tragically lost his life went to Mithu Doha, located in the Wena river of Hinganghat, accompanied by his cousin and friends. Two of his friends, who were unable to swim, remained seated on the river bed. However, upon observing his cousin swimming in the river, the deceased couldn't resist the temptation and decided to enter the water. Unfortunately, while indulging in the act of swimming in the river, he met with an unfortunate drowning incident.

The individual who tragically lost his life has been identified as Mayur Subhash Masre, aged 19. Mayur's cousin, Sagar, was present in the water alongside him during the incident. In their attempt to rescue Mayur, Sagar also found himself being dragged under the water. Acting swiftly, Sagar managed to escape the dangerous situation, ensuring his own safety. The police arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of a skilled swimmer, successfully retrieved the body of the deceased from the water.