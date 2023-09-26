Watch: BJP chief J P Nadda offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2023 01:23 PM 2023-09-26T13:23:14+5:30 2023-09-26T13:23:51+5:30

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit, BJP President J.P. Nadda has arrived in Mumbai from Delhi to ...

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit, BJP President J.P. Nadda has arrived in Mumbai from Delhi to participate in the public Ganeshotsav celebrations. Upon his arrival today, Nadda sought the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja.

According to reports, his schedule includes visits to various Ganpati idols in both Mumbai and Pune, including the revered Ganapati of Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaon. Nadda was accompanied by prominent leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and others during his visit.

Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal in Parel, where he offered prayers to Lord Ganpati. Following his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Shah proceeded to CM Eknath Shinde's official residence, Varsha, where he sought the blessings of the Ganpati idol installed there. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present, joining the Home Minister in seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

