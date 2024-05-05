WATCH: Hemant Karkare Was Not Killed By Terrorists, Shocking Claims Made By Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra legislative assembly and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar in headlines after its shocking claims that former chief of state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Hemant Karkare was not shot dead by Pakistani terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Instead, Wadettiwar alleged that Karkare was shot by a police official allegedly affiliated with RSS and noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who is a BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency, suppressed evidence to protect the accused.'

Hemant Karkare, who died in the 26/11 attacks, was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry decoration.

"Hemant Karkare Was Not Killed By Terrorists": Vijay Wadettiwar

Karkare was not killed by the bullets of terrorists like Ajmal Kasab but by the bullet of a cop close to the Sangh. Nikam suppressed this evidence before the special court to save the officer,” Wadettiwar told the Time of India.

Today speaking with news agency ANI, Wadettiwar said, "Those are not my words, I just said what was written in the book by SM Mushrif. Every information was there about the bullet by which Hemant Karkare was shot, it was not the bullet of terrorists."

Reacting to the Congress leader's remark, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Wadettiwar's allegations are baseless and irresponsible, saying Congress party is "pro-Kasab", 26/11 attacker who was caught alive and later convicted and hanged.

"Unfortunately, a person who has lived up to protecting the Constitution and democracy in this country is being accused of such baseless allegations...People who have always worked against the interest of the country...what else do we expect from such people.," said Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora said, "It is a very shameful statement...During the 26/11 attack...I saw the pain, suffering and terror that the people of South Mumbai, Maharashtra and India had to witness...Why are they trying to appease Pakistan and blame one community?...As an Indian, a responsible leader from an Opposition party is making this statement for the second time from the same party and giving a clean chit to Pakistan."