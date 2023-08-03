Watch: Inhuman punishment in NCC training at Joshi Bedekar College sparks outrage

A shocking incident has come to light from Joshi Bedekar College in Thane. A video of NCC students being beaten up at the college has gone viral, creating a stir among students and parents.

In the premises of Joshi Bedekar College, students from Bandodkar, Bedekar, and Polytechnic departments undergo joint NCC training. This training includes pre-training lessons in the Army and Navy. However, it has been revealed that the punishment given to students for their mistakes is of an inhuman nature.

This incident has caused panic among the students regarding NCC, and many are expressing their unwillingness to participate in it. However, Principal Suchitra Naik of Joshi Bedekar College assured the students that such incidents will not be tolerated and that they should not worry at all.

Principal Suchitra Naik said that the individuals involved in this incident are senior students and not teachers, but their actions are very disgusting. This has overshadowed the good work done by the NCC.

Principal Suchitra Naik further said, "The process of taking immediate action against the student has also been initiated. At the same time, we are also setting up a committee immediately to prevent such incidents from happening again. Any student who has been subjected to this should not panic at all. Come and meet us, and don't think of leaving the NCC at all," Naik said.