Watch: Massive 10-ft long python dangles from residential window in Thane

In a startling incident captured on video, a daring snake rescue unfolded on the internet, featuring a massive 10-foot-long python hanging perilously from the grills of a residential window in Thane. This impressive reptile is believed to be an Albino Burmese Python.

The video that emerged online captures the enormous nonvenomous constrictor suspended from what seems to be the window grille of a residential structure. In the footage, two individuals are observed actively involved in the rescue mission, working to prevent the massive snake from descending. They can be observed positioned at the window, making efforts to securely handle the snake and guide it indoors.

The incident reportedly occurred in Thane's Naupada locality, raising questions about the circumstances leading to this unusual encounter. There are unconfirmed reports suggesting that a person might have been involved in the captive breeding of Burmese pythons, which may have led to this unexpected situation. However, the authenticity of these claims remains unverified.