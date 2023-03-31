Watch: Sanjay Shirsat alleges pre-planned attack in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, demands investigation

A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpur. People pelted stones at each other and set several vehicles on fire outside Ram Mandi.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat of the Shinde group responded to the incident, alleging that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar riots were premeditated and that some of the attackers were transported from Hyderabad. He made the remarks to the press in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Reacting to the incident, Sanjay Shirsat said, "The riots that occurred in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar town yesterday were pre-planned. This is because after reviewing the CCTV footage, it's apparent that a group of young individuals attempted to set police cars ablaze in unison while wearing handkerchiefs over their faces. How is it possible for so many individuals to coordinate and arrive at the same time? The entire incident only lasted 10 minutes, further solidifying my belief that it was a premeditated attack."

"Meanwhile, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said a 'button gang' was behind the attack. ' 'Button gang' means a gang that consumes drugs. But how did the MPs know that it was a 'button gang'? So who is that 'button gang'? This should be disclosed by the MP. This should be investigated by the police," Shirsat demanded.

Shirsat added, "This incident is significant since people from various castes and religions reside in the city. Some individuals are attempting to ruin the city's peaceful environment. I know that many of the individuals involved are from Hyderabad. Therefore, this issue should be taken seriously. It is not an attack on any specific community; it is an attack on the city, causing harm to the entire city. The possibility that the youth involved came from Hyderabad cannot be ruled out. How could 400-500 young people wearing masks all come together at the same time? Especially during the night? If this incident had occurred during the day, it would have been understandable," he added.