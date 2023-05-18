Watch: Women risk lives for water in Nashik's Peint village

Amidst the searing heatwave affecting various regions in the country, Peint village in Nashik, Maharashtra, is grappling with a severe water shortage. The situation has become dire, with women in the village endangering their lives to procure drinking water.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Due to water crisis, women in Nashik's Peint village, descent into a well to fetch water (17/05) pic.twitter.com/61xS8MSJKd — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

Reportedly, this water crisis has persisted for over a decade, leaving the community with no choice but to risk their safety by fetching water from wells to meet their daily needs. The villagers, predominantly women, endure immense hardships and face potential accidents or injuries in their courageous pursuit of this essential resource.

The plight of Peint village underscores the urgent need for immediate measures to address the prolonged water scarcity and provide sustainable solutions to ensure the well-being and safety of its residents.