We are fighting against policy and dictatorship of Modi government: Uddhav Thackeray

Parties from different ideologies have gathered here to fight against policy and dictatorship. We are here to save our country and for freedom. People in the form of I.N.D.I.A. will come forward said Thackeray, in a riposte to BJP's criticism that the opposition leaders were pursuing dynastic politics and were only concerned about the welfare of their families. Thackeray, while addressing a joint presser after 26 opposition parties pledged to get together under Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the next general elections, also said that their next meeting will be in Mumbai.

Opposition parties declared that their alliance to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would be called INDIA - an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Soon after the initial announcement, doubts emerged during the press briefing after the opposition conclave in Bengaluru. We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today. Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the joint press conference.

Former Maharashtra chief minister thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar for hosting the Bengaluru meeting. The next meeting will be held in Mumbai and we will soon fix the date for it, he said.