Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Nearby Areas Face Thunderstorm Threat

Thunderstorm have started popping up east of MMR. Conditions are conducive for Tstorm in Central Mumbai-Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Badlapur. Eastern skies of KDMC will soon see cloud build up. Will update on western Mumbai shortly #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/SPjkMMDyWY — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) May 14, 2024

Following a sudden dust storm in Mumbai on Monday, May 13, 2024, a substantial outdoor advertising hoarding collapsed onto a metal sheet roof (patra shade) in the Ghatkopar area. The incident transpired approximately at 4:30 PM near the Police Ground Petrol Pump on the Eastern Express Highway, as reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The death toll from the massive hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 14 in the early hours of Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted overnight rescue operations to save those trapped. At least 74 people have been injured in the incident.

