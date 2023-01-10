Western Railway to run two special slow locals for the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 15

For the forthcoming TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 on Sunday, the Western Railway has decided to run two additional special slow local trains in the early morning of January 15. Trains will run from Virar to Churchgate and from Churchgate to Bandra.

Furthermore, Train No. BO 90004 Borivali to Churchgate, which is scheduled to depart at 03.50 hrs from Borivali, will be delayed by 5 minutes from Borivali station and will depart at 03.45 hrs instead of 03.50 hrs.

Two years after the pandemic, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has announced plans to hold the 18th edition of the iconic race on the third Sunday in 2023. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Procam International promoters confirmed the announcement.