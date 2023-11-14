WHO-BMC survey: 46% of Mumbai's population overweight, 12% obese, higher rates in women

A collaborative survey conducted two years ago by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed that approximately 46% of the city's population is overweight, with 12% being classified as obese. Notably, the prevalence of obesity was found to be higher among women.

The dispensary screens between 60,000 to 70,000 individuals for diabetes and blood pressure every month, providing regular treatment to approximately 50,000 patients with diabetes. The BMC aims to conduct tests for individuals aged 30 and above.

Since August 2022, we have initiated diabetes and hypertension screening centers in 26 hospitals. As of now, 2.54 lakh people have undergone screening through these centers. All individuals identified through this screening process have been contacted, followed up, and provided with necessary treatment.

Additionally, a population-based health testing survey has been ongoing since January. Thus far, approximately 13 lakh people have been screened, and 12,000 individuals with hypertension have been identified and addressed.

At least 50 per cent of the population does not actually know until they are diagnosed with diabetes, so it is very important to be aware and check your sugar intake regularly to avoid health complications, said Executive Health Officer, Dr Daksha Shah.