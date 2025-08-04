Who Is Tanishka Kulkarni? Industrialist’s Daughter Gets Engaged to Sharad Pawar’s Grandnephew, Yugendra

Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and Ajit Pawar's nephew, Yugendra, got engaged to Mumbai-based Tanishka Kulkarni on Sunday, August 3, in Mumbai at the Indiabulls building banquet in Prabhadevi. NCP-SP leader and MP Supriya Sule took to Instagram to wish the couple a happy life and share the couple's happy moments together.

"Overjoyed to share the happiest news — my nephew Yugen is engaged to the lovely Tanishka! Wishing them a lifetime of love, laughter, and togetherness. So happy to welcome Tanishka into the family!" Sule in a post.

Two years after the split of the National Congress Party (NCP), the Pawar family came under one roof to celebrate and give their blessing to wife Tanishka Kulkarni of Yugendra. NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar were seen at the family ceremony.

Who Is Tanishka Kulkarni?

Tanishka Kulkarni, the future wife of Yugendra Pawar, is the daughter of a Mumbai-based industrialist who lives in the Prabhadevi area. She completed her bachelor's degree in finance from Cass Business School in London. Additional information about Tanishka is not public at this time.

Who Is Yugendra Pawar?

Yugendra is the son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar. Yugendra contested opposite his uncle Ajit Pawar and lost the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election from Baramati. Educated in Mumbai and Pune and later in finance and insurance from Northeastern University in Boston, he is active in politics, business, and social work.