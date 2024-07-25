'Will Contest 225-250 Seats In Assembly Elections': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Outlines Strategy To Party Workers

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has officially launched the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. During a gathering of party officials at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra, he outlined the party’s strategy, the number of seats MNS will contest, and the ticket distribution process.

Thackeray held a meeting at the Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra on Thursday, July 25th, at 11 AM. He guided the party officials on the assembly election strategy and detailed the ticket distribution process.

Explaining the preparation process, Thackeray said, “The reason for today's meeting is to inform you about our survey. A team of four to five members from the party has visited your regions. They have conducted surveys, spoken with journalists, and will visit you again in a few days. Share the ground realities with them. Analyze what can be done and give honest feedback.”

He emphasized, “Only those who have the capacity and preparation to win will be given tickets. We won’t allocate tickets to those looking to misuse them for financial gain. The information you provide will be verified. In this election, I am determined to secure seats for MNS, no matter what. People may laugh, let them. But this is going to happen. We are preparing rigorously and will contest around 225 to 250 seats.”

He also added, “Don’t assume that loud announcements will secure your position. Everything will be checked thoroughly. The team will contact you, and based on their survey, we will start the state tour from August 1st, considering the weather conditions.”