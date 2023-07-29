"Will Devendra Fadnavis hang Sambhaji Bhide?" asks Nana Patole amid controversy

Sambhaji Bhide caused a significant controversy in the state by making an objectionable statement about Mahatma Gandhi. The matter was extensively discussed during the monsoon session of the legislature. Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi expressed strong disapproval of Bhide's statement and called for his immediate arrest.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole questioned whether Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis would take appropriate action against Sambhaji Bhide. The situation has sparked widespread discussions and concerns over the remarks made by Bhide about Mahatma Gandhi.

Nana Patole said, "The state's Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had declared during the assembly that those who make objectionable remarks about great personalities should be hanged on the streets, and this is his opinion. Now our question is, will Devendra Fadnavis hang Sambhaji Bhide?" he asked.