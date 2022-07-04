'Will reply you in half an hour' says Eknath Shinde while looking towards Shiv Sena leaders

Mumbai: BJP and Shinde's faction won a majority in the Assembly. In the majority test, the BJP-Shinde faction got 164 votes. On the other hand, Mahavikas Aghadi got 99 votes. Meanwhile, Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party, Shah Farooq Anwar remained neutral during the polls. After this, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar declared the victory.

Shiv Sena once again targeted the rebel MLAs while voting on the majority proposal was underway. While MLA Pratap Saranaik from the rebel group got up for voting, Shiv Sena MLAs started shouting ED-ED. On this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, looking towards Shiv Sena MLAs, warned that he would reply them in half an hour.

"Attempts to overthrow the government had been going on since the first day of the Mavia government. Destiny leaves no one" said Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav. He also said that "the people behind the ED have to be protected by the central government under their house. Also, I know that my words will not be heard because Verma is getting hurt. Where did Hindutva go when it ruled with NCP for 80 hours? ED is imposed on Marathi people. Bhaskar Jadhav said that ED was imposed on all Marathi people including Sanjay Raut, Avinash Bhosale, Pratap Saranaik, Yamini Jadhav."

"Meanwhile, Shiv Sena took this step as it seemed to be coming to an end. We have not rebelled. When Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, our party was number one in the Nagar Panchayat elections. Now in two years we have gone to number four, said Gulabrao Patil, a rebel MLA from Shinde group. Balasaheb was, is and will remain in our hearts," said Gulabrao Patil.

Shiv Sena will never end. Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray expressed confidence that Shiv Sena will come to the Vidhan Bhavan with more than double strength and saffron will fly. Aditya Thackeray also said that there is a possibility of holding central elections in the state. Aditya Thackeray also claimed that Eknath Shinde was asked to become the Chief Minister on May 20.