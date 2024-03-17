Without Congress, Country Would Not Have Gained Independence; Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Congress party played a crucial role in India's independence and progress in science and technology. He credited Congress for keeping the country united and said that without Congress, India wouldn't have gained independence or made advancements in various fields.

Raut criticized the BJP for not understanding the importance of Congress and accused them of prioritizing business interests over the country's welfare. He mentioned that the BJP's book release event in Mumbai prompted these comments.

He also mentioned that without Congress, Pakistan wouldn't have been divided, and the country wouldn't have stayed unified. Raut criticized the BJP for causing economic issues and alleged that without them, there would have been fewer problems like riots, stronger currency, and less debt. On the same day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with actor Swara Bhaskar, led a 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' in Mumbai. The walk went from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan, where Rahul Gandhi paid respects at the Gandhi Smarak Stambh.

No one is displeased with the space allocation.

I was present in the seat allocation meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi. I was myself, Sharad Pawar, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Ashok Gehlot, Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awad were all there. Sanjay Raut commented on the displeasure of the Mahavikas Aghadi saying that the few problems on the seat allocation have been resolved and we will make an announcement today or tomorrow.

Prakash Ambedkar and his party should think.

Formula has been fixed for 48 seats in Mahavikas Aghadi. We are in communication with Prakash Ambedkar. Ambedkar's role. Democracy in the country is under threat. We also agree that the Constitution is under threat. Prakash Ambedkar stands against it. Hence, Prakash Ambedkar participated in Mahavikas Aghadi. We have offered them 4 seats. His party is thinking about it. Ambedkari people and the underprivileged people stand firmly behind the Mahavikas Aghadi. Any party that wants to change the constitution should not get a foothold in Maharashtra. People feel that these people should not get direct and indirect help. Therefore, Sanjay Raut said that Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will consider it.