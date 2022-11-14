Women delegation meets Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over minister Abdul Sattar derogatory remarks against MP Supriya Sule

Women delegations comprising leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and other like minded parties including Samajwadi Party met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, following State minister Abdul Sattar's alleged objectionable remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said that they will meet President Droupadi Murmu soon on the issue. Today we have met the Governor and we will soon meet the President too. The insult of women will not be tolerated. Any person including politicians who makes objectional comments against women should be thrown out to set an example, she said.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded action against Abdul Sattar and accused the state home minister of misusing his power. Women are criticized badly, action should be taken. The home minister is misusing his power. The Governor of Maharashtra had already written a letter to the chief minister on this issue, she said.