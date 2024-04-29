World Dance Day 2024: Art Associates From Nashik Secures Three World Records

In a dazzling display of talent and cultural fervor, Art Associates, founded by three friends—Ami Cheda, Radhika Chavre, and Toral Takle—achieved a remarkable feat by presenting a series of classical dance performances (Nritya Taal) that secured three world records. The dance event is registered in the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and London Book of Records. The mesmerizing event unfolded at the Shankaracharya Nayas Hall in Nashik, marking the celebration of the 42nd World Dance Day, observed globally on April 29th.A marathon of artistic expression unfolded over a staggering duration of 13 hours and 37 minutes, captivating audiences with a diverse representation of classical dance forms. The performances, meticulously choreographed to depict ancient cultural narratives, featured 28 dance groups comprising approximately 404 talented dancers.

The grand spectacle attracted an audience of over 7,000, enchanting displays of grace and precision.

Representatives from esteemed record-keeping organizations, including the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, witnessed the historic event, further adding to its significance. The inaugural act, a reverent homage to Lord Shiva through Kathak, set the stage for a breathtaking journey through various classical traditions, including Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, and Sattriya. Each performance was a testament to the rich heritage and artistic prowess of India's classical dance forms, resonating with themes of devotion, mythology, and tradition.

As the curtains drew to a close, the audience was treated to a spellbinding rendition of the Tandava Nritya, symbolizing the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva. The power-packed finale left spectators awestruck, reflecting the culmination of months of meticulous preparation and unwavering dedication. With this triumphant showcase of cultural excellence, Art Associates not only made history by securing three world records but also reaffirmed Nashik's standing as a hub of artistic innovation and creativity. As accolades pour in from around the globe, the legacy of this extraordinary event will endure as a testament to the enduring power of dance to unite, inspire, and transcend boundaries. Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik was also present at the event. He said, "I appreciate the efforts taken by Ms. Amy Chheda, Ms. Radhika chaware , Ms. Toral Takle (ART associates) to organise & make this event a grand success. I also congratulate all the performer's on their achievements and successful completion of the record. Truly out standing performance by all of them. Proud moment for Nashik." Founder member Ami expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all teams who showed their trust in the team.