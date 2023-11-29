Yellow alert issued in Marathwada region after unseasonal rainfall hits Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for the city and surrounding areas on November 29 and 30, expanding from the previous alert covering seven districts of Marathwada. The region has experienced rainfall in response to the alert, with 48.5 mm recorded over the last two days.

This rainfall comprises 7 mm recorded until Tuesday morning, with the remaining 41.5 mm occurring from Sunday night to Monday morning. In comparison, the region had seen 911 mm of rainfall by this date last year. Experts suggest a shift in the monsoon pattern, raising the possibility of an earlier onset before June.

Except for Nanded and Hingoli districts, the region has received average rainfall, with a 20 percent shortage recorded in the six remaining districts. District-wise rainfall in the last two days is as follows:

- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 75.1 mm

- Jalna: 82.9 mm

- Beed: 33.0 mm

- Latur: 5.3 mm

- Dharashiv: 15.2 mm

- Nanded: 38.1 mm

- Parbhani: 69.1 mm

- Hingoli: 78.8 mm

Meteorologist Prof. Kiran Kumar Johare commented on the unusual weather patterns, attributing the rainfall to a combination of strong winds from the North to West, evaporation from the Arabian Sea, and decreasing temperatures after 3:30 pm. Describing these as pre-monsoon showers, Johare suggests the possibility of rainfall in February and March, followed by a potential drought spell.