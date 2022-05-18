Young man in Bhandara district dies due to heatstroke

Due to heat wave in Vidarbha, the city has reached 46 degrees. A young man from Murmadi Savri in Lakhni died due to heatstroke. The deceased was identified as Achal Chintaman Gajbhiye. The roads are getting deserted around noon due to the scorching heat.

Achal contracted fever on 15th May at Murmadi / Savri. He was rushed to Lakhni Rural Hospital for treatment. He went home, feeling well after being treated by a medical officer on duty. But after a while, he got fever again. Relatives brought him back to the rural hospital. However, his relatives advised to take him to the district general hospital after first aid as his condition was critical. But he died on the way to treatment.

Achal Gajbhiye was rushed to a rural hospital in a critical condition around 12:10 pm on Sunday. When examined, he had a fever of 108 degrees Celsius and was shaking. Excessive heat lowered blood sugar and oxygen levels in the body.

He was referred to the district general hospital as there was no further treatment facility at the hospital.