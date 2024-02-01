3.901 Unclaimed Vehicles to Be Auctioned Off by Mumbai Police After Feb 15th, Owners Urged to Come Forward

Mumbai: Vehicles parked on roadsides as well as in no parking lots have been towed and kept outside various traffic checkpoints. Of these, 3,901 vehicles have been lying abandoned for two to three years. Some of these years are even older. The vehicles will be auctioned by Mumbai Police if the original owner does not come along with the documents by February 15. Therefore, if you have such a vehicle, you are requested to contact the police immediately.

According to the traffic department, 3,901 abandoned vehicles have been collected at various checkpoints of the Traffic Control Branch of the Mumbai Police. A detailed list of these vehicles has been given under Public Notice in the abandoned vehicle on the website of the Mumbai Traffic Police (https://trafficpolicemumbai.maharashtra.gov.in) as well as in the Mumbai Traffic Police app, the official mobile application of the Mumbai Traffic Police.

If the vehicles displayed on this website as well as on the mobile app list their vehicles, the owners of those vehicles are requested to contact the police inspector of multimedia cell traffic at the traffic headquarters in Worli before February 15 to seize their two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

What documents do you need with you?

The vehicle owners should provide the original documents of the vehicle, their identity card, R.C. Book, driver's license, etc. to claim the vehicle.

"If no one comes forward before February 15, the vehicles will be auctioned. The information has been posted on the traffic police website as well as on the app. Vehicles will be auctioned if they do not come by this date." - Praveen Kumar Padwal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic

