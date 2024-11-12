Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Shooter Reveals Anmol Bishnoi’s Role in NCP Leader’s Killing

A new shocking revelation has emerged in the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case. Shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, arrested in connection with the case, disclosed during interrogation that Anmol Bishnoi had ordered the planning of Siddiqui's murder. Gautam also revealed that he first spoke to Anmol Bishnoi in June through Shubham Lonkar’s phone. Since then, he maintained direct contact with Anmol using Lonkar’s phone. Through Signal and Snapchat, Gautam had multiple conversations with Anmol in Pune before Baba Siddiqui’s murder. During these discussions, they extensively plotted the murder, with Anmol gathering every detail. After the plan was ready, it was Shubham Lonkar and Anmol Bishnoi who arranged the weapons. Gautam claims that he hasn’t spoken to Anmol since Siddiqui’s murder.

Gautam further revealed during interrogation that Anmol Bishnoi had offered him three incentives to carry out Baba’s murder. First, Bishnoi promised Gautam would gain immense fame. Second, he assured Gautam that this act would establish his ties with the Lawrence gang. Third, he promised a large sum of money. Right before the murder, Anmol reportedly brainwashed Gautam, convincing him that his actions were for society and God, urging him not to hesitate in carrying out the act.

Shiv Kumar also disclosed that he was only instructed to kill Baba Siddiqui but wasn’t informed of the reason behind it. However, sources suggest that Siddiqui’s connections with Salman and Dawood may have been a possible motive.

ShirtHiddeninPants

The Crime Branch investigation revealed that Gautam had hidden a second shirt inside his pants during Baba’s murder. After committing the crime, he changed into the hidden shirt a short distance away. Although the shirt appeared disheveled, the crowd and commotion kept him unnoticed by the police.

NewPhoneBeforeandAftertheMurder

Investigations also show that Shubham Lonkar, on Anmol's instructions, provided Gautam with a new mobile phone in Pune before Baba’s murder. Following the murder, Gautam discarded the phone in Pune. Upon reaching Lucknow, he was given another phone.