Bar in Andheri Booked for Serving Liquor to Minor; Teen Hospitalised After Consuming Excess Alcohol

Mumbai: Case has been registered against the Bar in Lokhandwala, Andheri West for allegedly serveing Alcohol to minor girl. As per the FIR on October 16, Oshiwara police received a call around 3:30 a.m. from Cooper Hospital saying that two girls, aged 15 and 21, had been admitted to the ICU due to consumption of excessive alcohol.

According FPJ report, Oshiwara Police on October 16 registered an FIR against the manager and staff of Hops Kitchen & Bar in Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

During police investigation it was revealed that, on October 15 girls had gone out to party with two male friends Govind Waghila (23) from Andheri West and a 19-year-old from Dharavi. A group arrived at Hops Kitchen & Bar around 10:30 p.m. and ordered beer. A 15-year-old in the group reportedly drank half a glass before switching to a soft drink.After leaving the bar, both the 15-year-old and a 21-year-old friend began vomiting in an auto-rickshaw and were rushed to Cooper Hospital. Doctors admitted them to the ICU and alerted the police.

Police investigations revealed the bar illegally served alcohol to a minor, violating state law. Consequently, an FIR was filed against the bar's manager and staff under Section 66 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.