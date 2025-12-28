BMC 2026 Election: Mumbai Dabbawalas Support Mahayuti, Express Discontent with Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai’s iconic Dabbawala association has declared its support for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections. The organisation stated that several assurances given by Uddhav Thackeray in 2017 were never implemented.

According to the Dabbawalas, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed many of their long-pending concerns and extended support on multiple issues, prompting their decision to back Mahayuti. Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam met Dabbawala organisation president Subhash Talekar to convey his appreciation for their endorsement.

The Dabbawala network, which has been delivering home-cooked meals across Mumbai since 1890, is widely regarded as a symbol of the city’s work culture and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said discussions on seat-sharing within the Mahayuti alliance are progressing positively and that the current stalemate will be resolved soon. He expressed confidence that the alliance would remain intact without any hurdles.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have officially announced a coalition for the civic elections. Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray made the announcement during a brief joint press conference held in Worli on December 25.

Raj Thackeray stated that the unity of the two parties was driven by the larger interest of Maharashtra, adding that the state had been waiting for such a moment for a long time. Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the Marathi community to remain united, alleging that attempts had previously been made to divide them through negative political messaging. He warned that further division could have serious consequences.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are scheduled for January 15, with vote counting set for January 16.