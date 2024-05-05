BMC Alert! Mumbai Residents Urged to Stay Away from Seashore On Sunday Due to High Tide

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public advisory urging residents of Mumbai to refrain from visiting the seashore following alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Institute for Oceanography (NIO). The forecast predicts the likelihood of high tidal waves hitting the shores of Mumbai within the next 36 hours.

The BMC cautions that tidal waves with heights ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters are expected to impact Mumbai's shores starting from 11:30 am on Saturday through 11:30 pm on Sunday. In light of this forecast, residents are encouraged to exercise caution and avoid coastal areas during this period.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised fishermen and beachgoers to remain vigilant. Precautionary measures are being put in place to mitigate any potential risks posed by the anticipated tidal activity.

The cooperation of the public is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents during this period of heightened oceanic activity. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and adhere to any further updates or directives issued by the BMC and relevant authorities.