BMC Budget 2024: Provision of Rs. 73 Thousand Crore for Education, Increase of 6 Percent from Previous Year

Mumbai: The budgetary provision for schools and higher education institutes has increased by 6.84 percent over last year and a combined allocation of Rs 1,20,627 crore has been made for both. The interim budget for 2024-25 has made a huge provision for schemes to be launched in the name of the Prime Minister. There seems to be an attempt to inculcate them among the masses by making huge provisions for schemes like PM Shri, PM Poshan Aahar, and PM Usha (Higher Education).

A provision of Rs 73,000 crore has been made for school education. The increase is 6.11 percent. There has been little increase in the provisions for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas. The exceptions are PM Sri and PM Poshan Aahar Yojana. The reduction in UGC funds from Rs 5,200 crore to Rs 2,500 crore will affect the funding of universities and colleges. '

Government successes

Skill development of 54 lakh youth. Establishment of 3,000 ITIs.

Provision of Rs 1,800 crore for setting up 10 world-class institutes.

NEP guarantees quality education.

Expenditure on education training scheme was increased to Rs 1,250 crore.

PM Usha scheme of Rs 1,814 instead of RUSA in higher education



Universities have nothing to worry about Prof. Nitin Karmalkar

(Former Vice-Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University)

'The budget reflects the 'National Education Policy'. There is a plan to provide Rs 100 crore each to certain universities. New departments and teaching posts will also be created in central educational institutions in line with this policy. The increased provision will speed up the process. Many UGC schemes for research will be brought under one umbrella. If that happens, universities have nothing to worry about."