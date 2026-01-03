BMC Elections 2026: FIR Filed Against BJP-Affiliated Candidate After AB Form Goes Missing in Mumbai

A serious controversy linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai office has surfaced ahead of the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. An FIR has been registered at Sion Police Station against Shilpa Dattaram Keluskar over the alleged disappearance and unauthorised use of a crucial election document—the AB Form—triggering political ripples.

According to the Sion police, the complaint was lodged by Dinesh Baburao Jagtap (50), who has been serving as an office secretary at the BJP’s Mumbai office for the past 35 years. In his statement, Jagtap said that all key election-related documents are under his custody at the BJP’s Vasant Smruti office in Dadar East.

As per the complaint, on December 29, 2025, an AB Form was issued to Shilpa Dattaram Keluskar as the BJP candidate for the corporator post from Ward No. 173, following instructions from senior BJP leaders in Mumbai. Subsequently, during a meeting between the BJP and Shiv Sena, it was decided that the seat would go to Shiv Sena, and Pooja Ramdas Kamble would be fielded as the candidate from the ward.

Following this decision, Keluskar was contacted and asked to return the AB Form. She reportedly visited the BJP office around 5 pm the same day and returned the document, which Jagtap claimed he securely placed in a drawer on the table in the office’s central cabin.

However, on December 31, 2025, at around 2 pm, Ramdas Kamble, the husband of Shiv Sena candidate Pooja Kamble, informed the BJP office that Keluskar had submitted the same AB Form to the Election Decision Officer’s office in Sion. When BJP office-bearers checked the documents kept in custody, the AB Form was found missing.

This led to suspicions that Keluskar had allegedly taken possession of the vital election document from the office without authorisation and with fraudulent intent. Senior party leaders were immediately informed, following which a decision was taken to initiate legal action.

Accordingly, a formal complaint was registered at Sion Police Station on January 3, 2026. The police have booked the case and initiated an investigation.

The incident, coming close to the civic elections, has raised serious questions about internal party functioning and adherence to election norms, creating a stir in political circles.