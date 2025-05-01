‘Book My Home’: MHADA Launches New Digital Portal for Sale of 13,395 Unsold Flats

Mumbai: The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board (a unit of MHADA) has launched the online application process for the sale of 13,395 unsold flats under various housing schemes. The flats are now available through MHADA’s newly developed digital platform, which was formally unveiled by Sanjeev Jaiswal, Chief Executive Officer of MHADA.

Speaking at the launch, Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, explained that under the previous IHLMS 2.0 system, applicants using the First Come, First Serve (FCFS) process could not select specific flats. With the introduction of the ‘Book My Home’ portal, applicants can now view available flats in real time and choose a specific unit — including the floor and flat number — according to their eligibility and preference. The platform offers detailed information at both the scheme and flat levels, helping applicants make informed choices.

Flats from MHADA’s projects in Virar (Bolinj), Khoni, Shirdhon, Gotheghar, and Bhandarli are available on the portal. The entire process is automated and handled online, with no manual intervention. Applicants need to upload scanned copies of their Aadhaar card, PAN card, and self-declaration during registration. The system then conducts digital verification without human involvement, after which an applicant profile is generated.

Once verified, eligible applicants can browse the list of available flats by location, floor, and flat number, and reserve their preferred unit. Selections are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, for flats not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), eligibility conditions have been relaxed — no income criteria are required. These flats are open to applicants from the General, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories.