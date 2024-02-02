Chembur Cylinder Blast: Nine Injured in Fire Triggered by LPG Cylinder Explosion at Chawl in Mumbai (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 2, 2024 11:19 AM2024-02-02T11:19:04+5:302024-02-02T11:19:07+5:30
Nine persons were injured in a fire that broke out after cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Chembur area, reported by news agency ANI on Friday, February 2. The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.
Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a house in Siddharth Colony located in the Chembur area of Mumbai due to a cylinder blast, last night. 9 people were injured in the fire. All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The fire has been brought under…— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024
The LPG Cylinder Blast occurred in a chawl at Siddharth Colony in Chembur East around 11.45 pm on Thursday, they said. A fire brigade official said that one fire engine, a jetty and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused in 10-15 minutes, he said.
Watch Video
9 admitted to hospital from burn injury following Gas cylinder blast in a house at Siddhartha Colony in Chembur last night. Fire personal brought it in control at midnight. Clip courtsey- Journalist Ajaz Khan of TV Today network.pic.twitter.com/ttccBy15f2— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) February 2, 2024
Nine persons, including a 17-year-old boy, suffered burns in the accident. They have been admitted to four different hospitals in the city, he said. More details are awaited.