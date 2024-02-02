Chembur Cylinder Blast: Nine Injured in Fire Triggered by LPG Cylinder Explosion at Chawl in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Chembur Cylinder Blast: Nine Injured in Fire Triggered by LPG Cylinder Explosion at Chawl in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Nine persons were injured in a fire that broke out after cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Chembur area, reported by news agency ANI on Friday, February 2. The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals. 

The LPG Cylinder Blast occurred in a chawl at Siddharth Colony in Chembur East around 11.45 pm on Thursday, they said. A fire brigade official said that one fire engine, a jetty and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused in 10-15 minutes, he said.

Nine persons, including a 17-year-old boy, suffered burns in the accident. They have been admitted to four different hospitals in the city, he said. More details are awaited. 

