Chinchpoklicha Chintamani 2025 Photo: First Look of Mumbai’s Iconic Ganpati Idol Unveiled; See Pictures

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani 2025 First Look Photo: The first look of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani’s Ganpati idol for 2025 has been revealed. This year, the pandal is themed on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The idol is seated on a throne showcasing Maratha royal heritage and stands around 21 to 22 feet tall. Established in 1920, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani marks its 105th year this year. The celebration draws lakhs of devotees every year who come for darshan.

For Mumbaikars, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is a symbol of tradition, devotion, and community spirit. The festival blends faith, artistry, and cultural celebration, bringing people together in joy and unity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 begins Wednesday, August 27, and will be observed for ten days across Maharashtra. The festival is marked by prayers, decorations, and community gatherings. Devotees chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they welcome the idol into homes and public pandals.