Cricketer Rinku Singh Receives Threats in Rs 5-Crore Extortion Racket Linked to D-Company

In a startling revelation, it has emerged that prominent Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and former Congress MLA Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique, were targets of a major extortion racket allegedly linked to the D-Company network. Both were threatened and asked to pay crores in ransom ₹10 crore from Zeeshan Siddique and ₹5 crore from Rinku Singh.

According to the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC), the accused, identified as Mohammad Dilshad Mohammad Navid, was arrested in Trinidad (West Indies) and extradited to India on August 1, 2025. The police have now filed a detailed chargesheet, revealing sensational details of the case.

As per the chargesheet, Dilshad first contacted cricketer Rinku Singh on February 5, 2025, at around 7:57 am, sending him a seemingly polite message that read:

“Hope you are doing well. I am your biggest fan and I am very happy that you are playing for KKR. Rinku sir, I hope you continue your hard work. One day you will reach the peak of your career. Sir, I have one request if you can help me a little financially, Allah will bless you more, Inshallah.”

When Rinku Singh did not respond, the accused sent a second message on April 9, 2025, at 11:56 pm, demanding ₹5 crore. The message stated: “I need ₹5 crore. I will tell you the time and place.”

After receiving no response again, Dilshad sent a third message on April 20, 2025, at 7:41 am, simply saying:

Police said Rinku Singh did not reply to any of these messages and instead alerted authorities about the threatening communications.

Investigations further revealed that Dilshad also tried to extort ₹10 crore from Zeeshan Siddique, threatening him with dire consequences if he failed to comply. The AEC’s probe found that the accused was sending similar extortion messages to multiple high-profile individuals under the guise of D-Company affiliation.

Dilshad’s lawyer has claimed that the accused was in West Indies at the time of the alleged threats, arguing that the police have not produced the IP address evidence to conclusively prove that he sent the threatening messages to Siddique and Singh.

However, Mumbai Police maintain that the digital trail and evidence gathered so far strongly point to Dilshad’s involvement in the extortion conspiracy.

A native of Darbhanga district in Bihar, Dilshad came under police radar after a case was registered against him on April 28, 2025. Following this, a Look Out Circular (LOC) and a Red Corner Notice (RCN) were issued through Interpol, which eventually led to his arrest and extradition from Trinidad.

The case has once again highlighted the reach of underworld-linked extortion networks targeting celebrities and influential personalities in India.