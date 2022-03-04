Crime Highlights; CBI interrogates Anil Deshmukh in jail

Mumbai: Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's allegations of Rs 100 crore recovery by former police commissioner Parambir Singh have prompted the CBI to re-investigate Deshmukh. Accordingly, the CBI has started interrogation of Anil Deshmukh at Arthur Road Jail from Thursday.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering against Anil Deshmukh the allegations made by Parambir Singh. Deshmukh was arrested in the same case. On the other hand, the inquiry before the Chandiwal Commission is also in the final stage. the Sessions Court seeking permission from the CBI to re-investigate him.

The Sessions Court has given permission to conduct inquiry from 3rd to 6th. A CBI team had gone to the Arthur Road Jail on Thursday to interrogate him. According to the inquiry, the team will return to the jail on Friday. So it will be important to see what emerges from the CBI probe.