Daily number of Covid patients in Mumbai crosses 700, BMC on alert

Covid cases have started increasing across the country. The highest number of cases are being reported from Mumbai. Against this backdrop, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been alerted and has started planning for prevention of fourth covid wave.

The number of corona cases in the state is increasing day by day. The number of corona cases in the state is increasing. The daily number of Covid patients in Mumbai has crossed 700. The Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai has the highest patient growth rate. At present, the patient growth rate in Goregaon has reached 0.086 per cent.

Mumbai has the highest number of active patients in the state. There are currently 3735 active patients in Mumbai. Mumbai alone accounts for 60 per cent of the state's active patients. There are 658 active patients in Thane, 108 in Raigad and 409 in Pune.

763 corona patients were found in Mumbai yesterday (Friday). The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 percent. Besides, 77 new corona patients have been found in Thane Municipal Corporation, 71 in Navi Mumbai and 72 in Pune Municipal Corporation.

In view of the possible fourth wave warning given by the medical experts and the possibility of other diseases as the monsoon is about to start, all the departments including the health system should be well equipped, the Municipal Commissioner has directed. Apart from this, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has also instructed to increase the number of tests to prevent corona infection and to detect the infected.

