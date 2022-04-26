Dilip Walse Patil reacts over Navneet Rana being ill-treated in jail

Amravati MP Navneet Rana wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that she was not allowed to have water in the same glass as she belongs to the scheduled caste when was taken to Khar Police Station on Saturday.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has clarified on this issue today.

I was taken to Khar Police Station on April 23...I made several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night; however, no drinking water was provided to me. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to Scheduled Caste, hence they will not give me water in the same glass. Thus, I was directly abused on the basis of my caste," she added while slamming the police officials over denial of a basic necessity. She also cited examples of other such incidents that happened with her when Rana spent a night at the police station adding that the latter was not allowed to use the bathroom due to her "Neechi Jaat Scheduled Castes".

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha has written a letter requesting information based on the facts and the state government will send the complete information soon, said Dilip Walse Patil.

Dilip Walse Patil gave detailed information in a press conference in Mumbai today. "I have personally inquired into the allegations made by MP Navneet Rana and there is no evidence that such a thing has happened. There has been no case of ill-treatment with them. The action taken against the Rana couple so far is completely legal. We have done this and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has asked us for information based on the facts. That information will be sent soon", said Dilip Walse Patil.

