Drone Flying Near Matoshree Sparks Security Concern; Contractor Booked

Kherwadi Police have registered a case against a contractor of a construction site in Khar East after a drone was spotted recording video just 55 metres from ‘Matoshree’, the residence of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A senior police officer said the drone operator has been issued a notice and an investigation is underway to ascertain the nature of the content shot for the alleged advertisement.

According to police, a drone was seen flying and recording video around 7 pm on Wednesday at the ‘Ten Building’ construction site in the BKC area, located close to Matoshree. Police said the drone operator claimed the shoot was being carried out for advertising purposes, but no prior permission had been obtained.

Following complaints from local residents and others, Kherwadi Police registered a case against the drone operator for illegally flying the drone. Police further stated that the area is highly sensitive and flying drones without permission is strictly illegal.

It may be recalled that earlier, on November 9, 2025, UBT Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray had also contacted the police after a drone was spotted flying near Matoshree. At that time, police clarified that the drone was being used by the MMRDA for an authorised survey in the BKC area.