Drug Racket Busted in Mumbai: ANC Seizes MD Worth Rs 17 Lakhs From Peddlers in Goregaon (Watch Video)

The Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking in the city. Two Nigerian drug peddlers were apprehended in the Goregaon area with a substantial quantity of MD drugs, marking a major blow to the illegal drug trade.

According to reports, the seized drugs have an estimated value of more than Rs 17 lakhs in the international market, highlighting the magnitude of the drug racket. The operation was carried out by the ANC in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, targeting the distribution network of narcotics in Mumbai and Palghar district.

The arrested individuals, identified as Nigerian nationals, were allegedly involved in the supply chain of drugs within the city. Their apprehension follows a thorough investigation conducted by the Mumbai Crime Branch, which uncovered their illegal activities and network.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two Nigerian drug peddlers with MD drugs from Goregaon area. The value of the recovered drugs is more than Rs 17 lakhs in the international market. A case was registered under the… — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a stringent law aimed at curbing drug trafficking and abuse. The two suspects were produced before the court, where they were remanded to police custody until 6th February to facilitate further investigation into the matter.