Environmental Activists Weigh In on BMC'S Plan to Curb Air Pollution

Mumbai: The Initiative of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide an environment-dedicated budget is commendable. Experts and environmental activists have expressed their views on the provision of the problem of air pollution on the municipal budget. According to the experts, the major challenge is for the departments of roads and parks to be able to adopt environmentally sustainable as well. This budget has once again frustrated pedestrians by ignoring them. The budget did not pay much attention to non-motorized transport or pedestrian-centric infrastructure that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, according to the activists.

Members of the Mumbai Clean Air Action Hub, a group of civil society organizations, town planners, corporates, researchers, experts, and environmentalists, have reacted.

"The concept of a climate budget is welcome and the right step for the environment. The addition of e-buses to BEST's fleet is an important step towards investing more in the public transport sector. However, there is a need for more concrete and long-term measures to tackle air pollution." – Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder, Vatavaran Foundation

"While measures are being taken to control air pollution, cement fixtures and garbage burning on the side of the road are causing problems. Dust continues to be a problem at construction sites, including infrastructure. There is an urgent need to make information and statistics on air pollution available to the general public." - Sumera Abdulali, Convener, Awaaz Foundation

"The budget highlights the discrepancy between the claim of India's richest municipal corporation and the reality seen by ordinary citizens. While this shows that the civic body is making progress in tackling air pollution, there are many aspects that remain to be addressed. There is an urgent need to pay attention to waste burning and segregation of waste." - Rishi Agarwal, Founder-Director, Mumbai Sustainable Centre

