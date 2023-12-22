Foreign woman arrested at airport for possessing concaine worth 13 crore

Mumbai: A foreign woman who arrived in Mumbai from Adis Ababa has been arrested after cocaine worth 13 crores was found on her person. Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence oversaw the arrest.

According to sources, the DRI had gotten the intel that a woman arriving from the plane ET-640 from Adis Ababa was likely in possession of narcotics. After the plane landed in Mumbai, a woman with suspicious activity was inquired by the authorities. After being searched, cocaine worth 1273 kgs was seized from her handbag. The international cost of the drug is around 13 crores. After being presented in court, she has been put in judicial custody.