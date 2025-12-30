Former Travel Executive Nabbed for ₹40 Lakh Ticket Fraud, Duping Company and Clients

MIDC Police have arrested a former senior travel executive for allegedly misusing his position to commit a ticket booking fraud worth nearly ₹40 lakh, cheating both his company and its client firms. The accused has been identified as Mohit Sanjay Deshmukh, who is currently in police custody, officials said.

According to the police, Deshmukh, without the consent of the company’s management, allegedly carried out unauthorized ticket bookings for company clients and client companies. Instead of transferring the ticket sale proceeds to the company’s bank account, he diverted the money to his personal bank account, thereby committing fraud.

The complainant company, GLTT International Private Limited, has its office in Andheri. The firm provides services such as air, rail and bus ticket bookings, passport and visa processing, hotel reservations and tour packages. Jayraj Harmalkar, who works as the Business Development Manager at the company, lodged the complaint.

Deshmukh had been working with the company as a Senior Travels Executive (Reservation Staff) since December 2021. The fraud came to light when the company began verifying pending payments from its client companies in November 2023. During the audit, it was found that around ₹6 lakh was allegedly outstanding from one client company. However, the client later produced proof showing that the payment had already been made.

Suspecting foul play, the company initiated an internal investigation, which revealed that Deshmukh had abused his position and carried out large-scale financial irregularities. Police said that between May 2023 and January 2024, Deshmukh allegedly conducted unauthorized ticket bookings for various customers and client companies, misappropriating a total amount of ₹40,45,722.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh stopped reporting to work from February 2024 and went absconding soon after an FIR was registered against him at the MIDC Police Station on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. He reportedly fled from his residence in Dombivli.

After remaining absconding for nearly one and a half years, Deshmukh was detained by a special team of MIDC Police two days ago. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the fraud. Following the confession, police formally arrested him and further investigation is underway.