"Give 48 Hours to Maharashtra Police.." MNS Tweets Raj Thackeray's Old Video in the Aftermath of Abhishek Ghosalkar Death

Mumbai: Maharashtra has been rocked by incidents of firing and murder in the state. Abhishek Ghosalkar, a former corporator of the Thackeray group, was shot dead during a Facebook Live. The incident has raised the law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, the MNS has tweeted an old video of Raj Thackeray and demanded that the Maharashtra Police be given 48 hours' freedom.

In an interview with Lokmat, Raj Thackeray praised the police and said that there are laws in our country. "But there are no orders. The police are waiting for orders. If ordered, I have 100 percent faith in Mumbai Police. Give 48 hours of freedom to Mumbai Police, and Maharashtra Police and ask them to clean Maharashtra. They know everything. It's just they don't have the orders so who's going to take the risk?" he said.

"At the same time, if the police take a stand and they have to go to jail, why will they go to jail, for whom? The man sitting on top is temporary. Does it make sense for the police to go to permanent jail for him? We have good police officers. Maharashtra is lucky in that regard", he continued.

The MNS has demanded that if law and order are to be maintained in Maharashtra and to stop indiscriminate firing, gang war, free movement of criminals, Koyata gang infestation, and kidnapping of girls, then give freedom to Maharashtra Police for 48 hours and crime will be eliminated from Maharashtra. There have been incidents of firing in the state in the last 15 days. In Kalyan, a BJP MLA opened fire directly at the police station and attacked the city chief of the Shiv Sena Shinde group. A former BJP corporator was attacked in Jalgaon and recently and Abhishek Ghosalkar, a former corporator of the Thackeray group in Mumbai, was shot dead. These incidents have created an atmosphere of panic among the people of the state. The opposition has targeted the ruling party in view of the open firing.