Goregaon MTNL Flyover Demolition: Why BMC Is Razing Rs 27 Crore Veer Savarkar Bridge

The Veer Savarkar flyover, famously known as the Goregaon MTNL bridge, built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will likely be demolished. Although constructed in 2018 at a cost of Rs 27 crore, the BMC now plans to raze the bridge, sparking opposition from local residents. The flyover had significantly eased traffic congestion in the area. However, the BMC claims it obstructs Phase 2 of the Mumbai Coastal Road project and must be removed.

Malad West Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh has expressed strong displeasure over the BMC’s decision. He called the move a waste of public money and alleged that the government appears to be withdrawing funds from the BMC ahead of the elections. “Demolishing the bridge will bring back traffic snarls and increase the hardships faced by citizens. The BMC should reconsider and find an alternative route,” he said.

Criticism has also come from Shahzad Rustomji, president of Mindspace Malad. “This move is wrong. If the bridge is demolished, it could take 45 minutes or more to reach the highway. It will affect local businesses and real estate as well,” he said, demanding a review of the decision.

Why Does the BMC Want to Demolish the Flyover?

According to officials, the flyover is obstructing proposed connectivity between Phase 2 of the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). The BMC noted that the coastal road scheme did not exist when the flyover was built. Now, in light of updated traffic plans, a proposal for a double-decker flyover connecting Mindspace and Dindoshi has been prepared.

At present, the existing flyover directly connects Goregaon and Malad with the Western Express Highway, reducing travel time from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes. Its demolition, residents warn, could lead to massive traffic congestion.

Given that the structural lifespan of any new flyover is typically considered to be at least 20 years, the BMC’s decision to dismantle a 6-year-old bridge has raised serious concerns.