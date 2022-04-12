INS Vikrant case: Mumbai court rejects Neil Somaiya's anticipatory bail plea

A Mumbai Sessions Court on Tueday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya' son Neil Somaiya in connection with the misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.

Mumbai Sessions Court had on Monday rejected the bail application of Kirit Somaiya. As a result, their difficulty has increased. Kirit Somaiya's son Neil Somaiya's pre-arrest bail application has also been rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court.

A case is registered against the former MP from Maharashtra Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for financial bungling on the complaint of a former soldier Baban Bhosle.

"A case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling," said Rehana Sheikh Senior Police Inspector.