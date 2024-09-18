Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 Visarjan Video: Iconic Ganpati Immersion Concludes After 23-Hour Procession on a Raft (Watch Video)

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2024: The iconic and most prestigious Ganesh idol of Mumbai has been immersed in a very emotional atmosphere with cheers. The procession of the king of Lalbagh, the pride of Mumbai, was carried out in a grand manner on Wednesday around 10:30 am. At this time, a large crowd had thronged the Chowpatty to bid farewell to the beloved king. After this, the royal immersion of the 'King of Lalbaug' was done in the sea, and the King of Lalbaug was bid farewell with the cry of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, come early next year...'

The Raja of Lalbaug entered the Chowpatty of Girgaon around 6 am. There was heavy rain in the Girgaon Chowpatty area at around 5 in the morning, and immersion started even in heavy rain. In the Girgaon Chowpatty area, the procession of Chintapokli's Chintamani and Raja of Majgaon, along with the Raja of Lalbagh, also continued in heavy rain. A huge crowd of Ganesha devotees was seen at Girgaon Chowpatty since night to have darshan of the King of Lalbaug. Yesterday, Tuesday morning in Lalbaug, Mumbai, the procession started with the Aarti of the Raja of Lalbaug. Devotees participated in the procession in traditional attire. At this time, the procession of Bappa continued for 23 hours in an overwhelming atmosphere with the sound of drums, firecrackers, bursting of gulala, and chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya, come early next year.

Immersion of the King of Lalbagh in Girgaon sea in royal pomp

The Lalbaugcha Raja is sent off into the deep sea with the help of a mechanical raft using hydraulics. Even after 22 hours, the enthusiasm of Ganesha devotees was not seen to decrease. A large number of devotees were present to bid farewell to the Raja of Lalbagh. Mumbaikars thronged the procession route to bid farewell to the Raja of Lalbagh. After 23 hours of fervent, jubilant, and drum-beating procession, the King of Lalbagh was immersed in the Girgaon Sea in royal pomp.

Good police arrangement in the state

Along with the police, the administrative agencies also tightened their belts to ensure that no untoward incident took place in the wake of the immersion. Ganapati Bappa is being bid adieu with great enthusiasm and fanfare. For this, the police have set up a system on the coast as well.