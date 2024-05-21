Lok Sabha Election 2024: Self-Styled Godwoman Radhe Maa's Alleged VIP Treatment at Mumbai Polling Booth Sparks Uproar

Self-proclaimed spiritual guru and godwoman Radhe Maa, who has been in the news due to domestic violence allegations, was seen as a guest in Bigg Boss 14. Radhe Maa’s real name is Sukhvinder Kaur.

Radhe Maa visited the Kora polling booth in Mumbai's Borivali on Monday to exercise her right to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. She was allegedly given VIP treatment by the authorities at the polling booth. People allege that, despite four to five people waiting in line to vote before her, she was allowed to vote ahead of them. This led to an altercation between the voters in line and the election staff.

Also Read | Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Clash Breaks Out Between Congress and BJP Workers During Polling in Sion; Case Registered.

According to the reports, around 1 PM in the afternoon on Monday, Radhe Maa arrived at the polling station in a car accompanied by her followers. She was followed by photographers and media persons. Carrying a small trident in one hand and holding her purse in the other, she entered the polling center. Despite others being ahead of her in line, she was allowed to vote first, causing a dispute among the voters.

Radhe Maa stated that this was her first time voting. She mentioned that, considering the country's current situation, she felt it was important to support good initiatives by voting. This, she told the media, was the reason she decided to vote.

Mumbai: After casting her vote, Radhe Maa says, "I have voted for progress, for a leader who will move the country forward. I have voted for my preferred leader..." pic.twitter.com/ISpCUY8IBU — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2024

After casting her vote, Radhe Maa said "I have voted for progress, for a leader who will move the country forward. I have voted for my preferred leader..."