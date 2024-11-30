Mahaparinirvan Divas 2024: Central Railway Imposes Temporary Restrictions on Platform Ticket Sales at Major Stations from December 2-9

In anticipation of the heavy rush expected during Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6, 2024, Central Railway has announced temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations. The initiative is being implemented to manage the expected crowd and ensure smooth passenger movement across station premises.

The restriction on platform ticket sales will be enforced from December 2 to December 9, 2024. Under the Mumbai Division, there will be restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Thane and Kalyan.

Similarly, under the Bhusawal Division, family or relatives visiting railway stations along with passengers will not get platform tickets at Badnera, Akola, Nandura, Murtijapur, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Manmad and Nasik. In Nagpur Division, the decision will be implemented at Nagpur and Wardha.

Additionally, platform ticket sales will be restricted at Pune and Solapur stations in the Pune and Solapur Divisions.

However, there will be exemptions for senior citizens and passengers with medical needs to facilitate ease of travel during this period.

Central Railway urges all passengers to plan their journeys and follow the new guidelines to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience during this busy period.